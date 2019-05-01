Shiv Sena demands ban on burqa in public places to prevent terror attacks

The Shiv Sena, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), had demanded a ban on burqa or the face-veil worn by Muslim women in accordance to their religious practice. The Maharashtra-based party has cited security concerns while proposing the burqa ban in an editorial for its mouthpiece Saamna.

Sena has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make an announcement on burqa ban from Ayodhya, where he is scheduled to address an election rally today. The party has asked Modi to take cue from Sri Lanka, which has banned burqa in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday serial bombings.

“It has happened in Ravan’s Lanka. When will it happen in Ram’s Ayodhya? We ask this question to the PM as he is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Wednesday,” the Saamna editorial asked.

“The present government has made a law against Triple Talaq to stop the exploitation of Muslim women. After the ghastly bomb attacks, Sri Lanka has imposed a ban on the burqa and all types of face covers. President Maithripala Sirisena also announced that the decision has been taken for national security,” Saamna said in a write-up published on Wednesday.

“We welcome this decision and in the national interest, we demand Prime Minister Modi to also follow the footsteps of Sri Lankan President and ban burqa and face covers in India as well,” the Shiv Sena mouthpiece said.

RPI leader Ramdas Athawale, however, disagreed with the Sena’s proposal to ban the burqa in public places and said it is a tradition in India and there should be no ban on it.

“Not all women who wear the burqa are terrorists if they are terrorists their burqa should be removed. It is a tradition and they have the right to wear it, there shouldn’t be a ban on the burqa in India,” Athawale said.