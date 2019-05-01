Sooraj Pancholi’s new ‘Satellite Shankar’ to release on September

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi’s new film “Satellite Shankar” will be released on Septemebr 6. The film, directed by Irfan Kamal, was earlier scheduled to release on July 5 this year. South actor Megha Akash is making Bollywood debut with the film.

Sooraj, the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and actress Zarina Wahab, had in January shared a poster of the film, where a beige coloured bag covered with badges can be seen.

“Satellite Shankar” will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.