Sooraj Pancholi’s new ‘Satellite Shankar’ to release on September

May 1, 2019, 02:47 am IST
Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi’s new film “Satellite Shankar” will be released on Septemebr 6. The film, directed by Irfan Kamal, was earlier scheduled to release on July 5 this year. South actor Megha Akash is making Bollywood debut with the film.

Sooraj, the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and actress Zarina Wahab, had in January shared a poster of the film, where a beige coloured bag covered with badges can be seen.

“Satellite Shankar” will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.

