This is What the Father of IS Suspect Riyas Aboobacker Said About his Son

May 1, 2019, 10:26 am IST
NIA held 29-year-old Riyas Aboobacker alias Abu Dujana, a resident of Palakkad, for conspiring to commit a terrorist act in the state of Kerala. Shocking details have been revealed as NIA continues to interrogate him.

A national daily reached Riyas’ home and met with his parents. His family spoke about the gradual changes that came in Riyas as he got more closer to the Islamic ideology.

“If my son is a terrorist or anti-national, let him perish in jail, we won’t help him. I knew he was on the wrong track. But I never expected that he would be arrested for links to the Islamic State” said Riyas’ father Aboobacker.

Riyas is Aboobacker’s eldest son and has a younger brother and a sister who is married.

Riyas’ family said it was about three years that changes were seen in him for the first time, He started growing his beard, despite objections from his family, and wearing “Arabian dress”. He became silent, distanced himself from others, stopped watching films and TV. He spent more time with his smartphone for videos and articles on Islam. His brother had warned him against his “objectionable” Facebook posts but to no avail.

