United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges maximum restraint in Venezuela to avoid violence. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s appeal came after self-proclaimed leader Juan Guaido said he had the support of troops to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Guterres “urges all sides to exercise maximum restraint, and he appeals to all stakeholders to avoid any violence and take immediate steps to restore calm,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.