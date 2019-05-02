“BJP tried to snatch AAP MLA’s offering them 10 crore each says ” Aravind Kejeriwal

The Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejiriwal has asserted that the Barathiya Janatha Party has approached his seven MLAs and offered them 10 crore each to join BJP.

“In the past three days, seven of our MLAs have told us that BJP has approached them and has offered Rs 10 crore each to buy them. They want to break our MLAs, this doesn’t suit Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A day before, Modi had said that he will buy 40 MLAs of Mamata Banerjee and make her government fall,” quoted the news agency ANI

He also added that BJP is asking vote only in his name.

While Modi asks for a vote only in his name, we ask to vote on the basis of the work we did.” he added.

He also asserted that if the AAP wins all the seven seats it would add on for the Centre and will never create hurdles like BJP did.

The seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi will go to poll on May 12 in the sixth phase of the election. Results will be declared on May 23.