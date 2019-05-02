BJP would have got only 160 Seats if there was no Balakot Air Strike says Subramanian Swamy

The Harvard educated economist Subramanian Swamy has asserted that the NDA government would have only got 160 seats in this current L:ok Sabha election unless hte government has carried out

Balkot Air Strike.

The veteran has recently beat Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become the most interactive Indian politician on Twitter and was the Cabinet Minister in the Chandra Shekhar government

“If the Modi government had not carried out strikes inside Balakot, Pakistan after the Pulwama attack, Swamy says, the BJP would have been looking at only 160 seats in the election.” he asserted

He asserted about his opinion in an interview conducted by the Huffpost India.

Swamy, who has eight million followers on Twitter (Modi has 47 million), has often said that he is the second most popular person in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Modi.

He has made no secret of the fact that he wants to be Finance Minister if the BJP returns to power.