Bogus Voting: Case Taken Against Three CPI(M) Workers

May 2, 2019, 08:06 am IST
A police case has been registered against three CPI(M) workers- Salena(Member of Cheruthazham Panchayath), Former Panchayath member Sumayya and Padmini for doing fake votes at Pilathara U.P School’s booth number 19. The case has been taken according to IPC 171 C, IPC 171 D, and 17 E.

Earlier chief electoral officer Teeka Ram Meena had confirmed that there was indeed fake votes at Kasargode constituency. This was revealed in the inquiry conducted by the Kannur district collector. Meena had earlier said that he will recommend that the panchayath membership of Salena may be canceled.

Meena had also recommended that 171 C, D, and F may be slapped on the wrongdoers which have a punishment of imprisonment up to 1 year along with a penalty.

