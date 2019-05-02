Latest NewsIndia

Citizenship Row: SC to hear plea seeking Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from contesting polls

May 2, 2019, 05:05 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi
The Supreme Court is likely to hear a petition seeking to disqualify the Gandhi scion from contesting elections over his nationality. The development comes a couple of days after the Union Home Ministry sent a notice to Gandhi, asking him to “clear the air” over his citizenship.

The plea could be admitted by the bench next week, The Indian Express reported. As per the law, a person who is not an Indian citizen cannot vote or contest elections in India.

The petitioner reportedly wants the judiciary to bar the Congress chief from contesting polls till his nationality is proven to be Indian.

The Home Ministry notice to Gandhi was based on a presentation by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who submitted purported documents of incorporation of Backops, a company registered in the United Kingdom and lists the Congress chief among its directors.

The papers submitted by Swamy shows Gandhi registering himself as a British citizen. However, a copy of the incorporation document of Backops, put in public domain by the Congress, shows the party president registering himself as an Indian national.

