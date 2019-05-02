Five-year residency visas for entrepreneurs launched in UAE, enhances the ease of doing business in the country

The UAE government has now issued visas for the entrepreneurs under the directives in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and

Ruler of Dubai the Federal Authority.

Sheikh Mohammed, in the presence of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs attended the signing of a number of collaboration agreements between the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, the Business Incubator HUB71 in Abu Dhabi,

and the Dubai Future Foundation, to promote opportunities to attract entrepreneurs and creative professionals.

Under the directives and in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship announces that the issuance of 5-year visas for entrepreneurs has entered into force, in line with a UAE Cabinet decision.

The ceremonmy was also attended by Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Financial Department; Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, and other senior officials.

According to the agreement , the Authority and HUB71 will develop strategies and plans to attract entrepreneurs to Abu Dhabi.