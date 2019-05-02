Here is What Happened After Dr N Gopalakrishnan Called Sandeepananda giri as Shibu. WATCH VIDEO

It was in a discussion held in a Malayalam news channel that an interesting moment happened between Dr. N Gopalakrishnan and Sandeepananda Giri a couple of days ago. N.Gopalakrishnan, while explaining his stand on the issue of Sabarimala young women entry, said: “I don’t know what Shibu says about it”.

To this, Sandeepananda Giri replied: “Was it me whom you referred to as Shibu?” “Was it a name given to me by your parents or grandparents,” he asked. “Since you are not a child of my parents, obviously it was not my parents or grandparents who gave you that name,” replied Gopalakrishnan.

MG Radhakrishnan, the anchor of the show, soon interfered and asked if that was not his name before he attained sainthood. To this Sandeepananda Giri did not give a clear reply.

Now Dr. N Gopalakrishnan has revealed what happened after the verbal exchange between them during the show. Soon after the discussion was over, Sandeepananda Giri came to N Gopalakrishnan and warned him that “he should behave in a decent manner”.

“Do you think its the language of a decent person to ask someone if it’s their parents who named him?. I called you the name your parents have given to you. This is all I have to say. Is Shibu not your name”? Dr. Gopalakrishnan asked.

After Sandeepananda Giri left in haste, Gopalakrishnan asked other people who were there if Shibu was not his name or not. They replied that his original name is indeed Shibu.

Gopalakrishnan, in a video posted on Youtube also said that "if he has the eligibility to be called any other name like 'sir' he would have, but since there is no such thing here, he called him by his name.

Although both Sandeepananda Giri and Dr. N Gopalakrishnan are figures who speaks extensively on matters related to Hinduism, they represent different poles of political strata. Sandeepananda Giri often aligns with the left and N Gopalakrishnan is one of the biggest critics of left.