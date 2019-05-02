How to check CBSE Class10, Class 12 results 2019

The CBSE has now declared the exam results for class 12 students. Two girls both from Uttarpradesh have now topped in the CBSE class 12 results with 84.3 percent of the students who took the exam passing it.

According to the reports by CBSE, the top performing region is Trivandrum with a pass pwecentage of 98.2 percent and in Chennai the pass percent is claimed as 92.93 per cent and in Delhi i it is 91.87.

Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora from Uttarpradesh have topped the CBSE Class 12 exams scoring 499 marks each.

Three students share the second rank with a score of 498 out of 500: Gaurangi Chawala from Rishikesh, Aishwarya from Raebareli and Bhavya from Haryana’s Jind.

How to check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results 2019:

Step 1: Go to www.cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the relevant result link of your stream

Step 3: Enter the required details, such as roll number, and hit ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download your results and take a printout for future reference