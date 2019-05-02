“I do not want to become Prime Minister” says Chandrababu Naidu against Sharad Pawar’s comments

The TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that he has no aspiration to become Indian Prime Minister, speaking on NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s comments that Andhra Pradesh CM also the TDP

supremo Chandrababu Naidu has capabilities to become the Prime Minister.

“I don’t have any such aspirations. Leaders of all the non-BJP parties will discuss and pick the best candidate for PM post after holding discussions once the results are out,’’ said Naidu while speaking to mediapersons at Undavalli on Wednesday.

“We have already explained our stand on selection of PM candidate before elections and we are committed to the same now.’’ he stated.

He also asserted that all the non-BJP parties will join hands against the BJP after polls.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has earlier asserted that the West Bengal CM Mamatha Banerjee and the Andra pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati would emerge as top contenders for the PM post if the NDA government fails to fetch the majority.