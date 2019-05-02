Import of low quality Cashew nuts from Africa may create issues with domestic producers

It is known to everyone that cashew Industry in Kerala is facing a steady decline from recent times. To make the situation much worse here comes the import of new variety low quality cashew nuts from Africa.

The reports have conformed that the newly imported cashews are clearly of low quality. There has been tip offs that the new cashews from Africa are packed inside the packets of foods grains meant for cattle feeding.

The small scale sellers have asserted that this atrocities are made possible with the help and support from the central.

They have also asserted that they are campaigning against this and will conduct strike