Is he Trolling or Supporting Left Parties? Man’s Video Goes Viral. Watch Here

May 2, 2019, 07:44 am IST
Left parties, particularly CPI(M) in Kerala had a tough few days, especially after the visuals of Left supporters doing fake votes surfaced. The leaders are finding it tough to weave justifications for the act caught red-handed and a video in connection has now gone viral, where a Man makes some bizarre claims.

He speaks about a Plan B that the Left parties have undertaken, to seize the initiative through fake votes and dethrone P.M Modi from his position. He says the reason why their act got red handed is because of the lack of awareness of some left supporters. He goes on to make more claims that sound even more strange – from having 8 Central ministers from Kerala to Pinarayi Vijayan as the next P.M of India.

Understandably the video is a troll on left, but his presentation is in a serious and convincing manner that many of the left supporters believe he is serious. Check out the video:

