It was a bear: Nepal Army rejects Indian Army Yeti claim

Days after the Indian Army stated that they stumbled upon footprints of a ‘Yeti’ in the Himalayas, the Nepal army refutes their claims. “A team of Indian Army had noticed the footprints and our liaison team was together with them… We tried to ascertain the fact, but locals and porters claimed that it is the footprints of wild bear that frequently appear in that area,” reported Hindustan Times quoting Nepal Army spokesperson, Brigadier General Bigyan Dev Pandey as saying.

The Indian Army took the internet by a storm on Monday, when it posted pictures of the mysterious footprints. In the tweet, it said its mountaineering expedition team spotted the “mysterious” footprints on April 09 close to Makalu Base Camp.

This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past, the Army claimed. The images, however, show the imprint of only one foot. However, the pictures instantly went viral. Some scientists are also of the opinion that it could be mistaken for a bear or some other animal, but not a Yeti. Anindya Sinha, a specialist and professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru, said these footprints could be the pugmarks of the Himalayan Brown Bears.