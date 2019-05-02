Kerala Muslim Education Society bans Burqa in all colleges

The Kerala Muslim Education Society (MES) has imposed a ban on the face veil across all its affiliated colleges in the state. The ban comes a day after Shiv Sena, an ally of the ruling BJP, demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a country-wide burqa ban.

The MES reportedly manages 35 colleges across Kerala, where more than 1 lakh students are pursuing education. 60 per cent among the students are Muslim girls, reports said.

The debate on burqa was ignited in India after Muslim women were barred from wearing the face veil in neighbouring Sri Lanka. The decision was taken citing security concerns, with Intelligence agencies warning of jihadists using the head-to-toe veil to masquerade themselves in public places.