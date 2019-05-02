KeralaLatest News

‘Make Thomas Issack CM, P.Rajeev Party secretary’; ‘Ten Commandments’ for CPM

May 2, 2019, 06:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

Muslim Youth League leader P.K.Firoz has given 10 instructions to the ruling left party CPM. Firoz on his social media handle has given these directives to CPM. He on his Facebook page shared a post in which says that on May 23 after the general election results are announced the CPM if wants to exist in Kerala must follow these instructions.

He in the post asks to replace Pinarayi Vijayan from chief minister post and to appoint Thomas Issack as CM. Also, kodiyeri Balakrishnan must be changed from the party secretary post and P.Rajeev must be in that position.

Read Full Facebook Post: 

????? ????????…????????? ???????? ????????????????? ???????? ???????? ??.??.??????? ????? ?????…

Gepostet von PK Firos am Mittwoch, 1. Mai 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Case Taken Against Dr N Gopalakrishnan For Passing Derogatory Comments Against P.K Sreemathy

Oct 25, 2018, 07:23 pm IST

4 Children dies after Measles Rubella Vaccination

Jul 29, 2018, 06:55 am IST
Virat-Anushka-Wedding

Virat shared rare & unseen photos from his wedding; See Pics

Dec 12, 2018, 08:17 am IST

A boat with 160 African migrants capsized off

Jul 20, 2018, 04:16 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close