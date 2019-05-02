Man from Kerala dies in Dubai while fishing in Dubai Creek

An Indian man drowned in Dubai when he slipped into the Dubai Creek. The victim was fishing with his friends according to the media reports.

The incident happened When Sahad Abdul was fishing with his friends in Jaddaf district and suddenly slipped into the Creek through a water hole.

The victim belonged in Kollam in Kerala, and has a wife and two children.

Coast guard divers searched for the man and recovered his lifeless body which was then taken to the General Department of Forensic Medicine.

The body would be handed over to the family after the completion of legal procedures