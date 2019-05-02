KeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWSInternational

Man from Kerala dies in Dubai while fishing in Dubai Creek

May 2, 2019, 12:06 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

An Indian man drowned in Dubai when he slipped into the Dubai Creek. The victim was fishing with his friends according to the media reports.

The incident happened When Sahad Abdul was fishing with his friends in Jaddaf district and suddenly slipped into the Creek through a water hole.

The victim belonged in Kollam in Kerala, and has a wife and two children.

Coast guard divers searched for the man and recovered his lifeless body which was then taken to the General Department of Forensic Medicine.

The body would be handed over to the family after the completion of legal procedures

Tags

Related Articles

Tsunami : Death toll rises to 281, Over 1000 injured

Dec 24, 2018, 08:58 am IST

MSD to Retire from T20 Cricket? Dhoni requested Umpires for this after Last Match

Jul 18, 2018, 03:40 pm IST

Microsoft’s News App Makes a Re-Entry. Should Google News Be Worried?

Jun 25, 2018, 02:55 pm IST
Nipah virus

Nipah virus: districts to avoid; don’t panic over rumors says Governor

May 24, 2018, 07:57 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close