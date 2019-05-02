Masood Azhar Listed a Global Terrorist: What will Happen to him Now?

In a huge diplomatic victory for India, Masood Azhar, the chief of Pakistan-based terrorist organization, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), was listed as a global terrorist by the United Nations (UN).

“Big, small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in the UN Sanctions list. Grateful to all for their support,” India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin tweeted.

But what exactly is the deal about this designation as a global terrorist? What happens to Masood after the ban?

Following Masood Azhar’s listing as a global terrorist, a travel ban will be imposed on him; it is one of the most basic sanctions under the resolution. Azhar’s assets and economic resources will first be investigated and seized as per the guidelines. This also allows authorities to crack down on the leader’s personal assets apart from curbing some of his rights. Nobody will be able to transfer or sell arms to him. Pakistan will have to immediately enforce the UN sanctions on Azhar.

The bigger question now will be how much action will Pakistan take against Azhar. Sources in the Pakistani government have been saying that Azhar could be detained soon, but like the other prominent terror-designate Hafiz Saeed, who remains free despite being designated more than a decade ago for the Mumbai attacks, the detention may just be a lip service.