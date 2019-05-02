KeralaLatest News

‘Minority Consolidation at Thiruvananthapuram’, Congress Expects Shashi Tharoor to Win With this Whopping Majority

May 2, 2019, 09:14 am IST
Thiruvananthapuram: As the first set of analysis with assembly committees are over, UDF is extremely optimistic of bagging both seats at Thiruvananthapuram district. The analysis predicts UDF to have a majority of at least 30000 votes at Thiruvananthapuram Loksabha constituency and 15000 votes at Attingal, which is a strong bastion of Left.

The analysis of the committee says Congress is ahead in Parassala, Neyyatinkara, Kovalam, and Thiruvananthapuram to such extent that it won’t matter who leads at Vattiyoorkavu. There are apprehensions about Nemom, but they are sure they won’t be behind by a huge margin like it happened last time.

Congress also hopes minority consolidation to work as a major factor that will help Shashi Tharoor.

