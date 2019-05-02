Latest NewsIndia

Modi’s electoral mileage from military operations are “shameful and unacceptable,” says Manmohan Singh

May 2, 2019, 03:35 pm IST
Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘self-promoting’ the PM’s job, Manmohan Singh, Modi’s predecessor to the chair, has accused him of lowering the dignity of the office.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, dated 2 May, he said that it shows lack of gravitas on the prime minister’s part to publicise what he calls “essential pre- requisites expected of the prime minister’s position”.

When asked about the common link of ‘modest beginnings’ between him and Modi, he re-iterated his stand saying that “one must not wear his humbleness as a tool for self-aggrandizement”. He also said that the progress of the country in the last 70 years has played a role in making what he and Modi are today.

When asked if Modi has been able to pitch himself as someone who alone is strong enough to “protect India’s borders”, Singh claimed that the UPA government too had conducted “multiple surgical strikes”, but did not use them to garner votes.

“In the past 70 years, a government in power never had to hide behind the valour of our armed forces,” he said, adding that the government is politicising the forces to draw the attention away from its failures.

He also termed the government’s invitation to ISI to investigate Pathankot Air Base as the Modi government’s “biggest strategic blunder”.

During the interview, the former prime minister also said that the Modi’s brandishing of nuclear weapons by saying they are not kept for Diwali, shows his “political desperation in face of an imminent defeat”.

