PM Modi Conducts high-level meeting to review preparedness for Cyclone Fani

The Prime Minister Narenda Modi has today conducted a high-level meeting to review the readiness for the Cyclone Fani.The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, the Principal Secretary to the PM, the Additional Principal Secretary to the PM, the Home Secretary, and other senior officials from the Indian Meteorological Department, National Disaster Relief Force, National Disaster Management Authority and the Prime Minister’s Office

The PM has asserted about the path of Cyclone, its present condition and caution measures to be taken.

The caution measures inculde the deployment of teams from NDRF and the Army, prividing drinking water and gadgets to restore power and telecom services