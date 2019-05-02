Railway Recruitment 2019: Vacancy notification released, Details

The East Coast Railway has released a recruitment notification for the positions of PGT and TGT. Interested and eligible candidates walk-in for the positions on the date mentioned below.

Walk-in Interview Date: May 28, 2019

Railway Recruitment 2019 Vacancy Detail

Post and Vacancies

PGT & TGT: 10 Posts

Educational Qualification

Graduation & Diploma/ B.Ed./ B.El.Ed./ B.Sc.Ed./ B.Arts/M.Sc. OR Masters Degree or equivalent from the recognized Organization/Board

Pay Scale

On appointment, candidates will get Rs 27,500- (PGT), Rs 26,250- (TGT). Details below in the official notification.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates may attend the ‘Walk-in-Interview’ at below venue along with Application Form which is available at official website eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in on 28-05-2019.

Interested candidates, to attend the interview, needs to bring Original Certificates along with Xerox Copies.

Walk-In-Interview Venue

Mixed Higher Secondary School/ Khurda Road, Jatni, Odisha.