Read to know why Akshay Kumar ignored voting in polls in Mumbai which left him heavily criticized

May 2, 2019, 11:10 am IST
Akshay kumar has escaped from the question why he has not attended the poll that was conducted at Mumbai. Akshay Kumar dodged questions on his conspicuous absence.

Akshay was recently seen popular in Social Media for his non-political interview with the Prime Minister Narenda Modi.

The hero of films like “Kesari”, “Toilet Ek Prem Katha” and “Airlift” which had nationalistic overtones, gave voting a miss in the polls held for six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai.

When the actor was asked why he skipped voting, Akshay simply walked off, saying “Chaliye chaliye (lets go, lets go.”

It was on last month that PM Modi tagged him in Twitter for encourage voting.

