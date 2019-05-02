The India’s first transpersons hotel will be launched in Kochi. Named ‘Ruchimudra’, the hotel will be started at Kacherippadi in Ernakulam. The hotel is started by Aditi Achuth, Saya Mathew, Preethi Alexander, Pranav, Ragaranjini and Meenakshi. The hotel is started with the help of Ernakulam district Panchayath. They supported with a grant of Rs 10 lakh.

Located in a four-storey building near the Kasaba police station in Kacheripady, Ernakulam, the premises will also house an office, shelter home, counselling and yoga centres for trans people. The building has been taken on rent from a private individual, for Rs 70,000 per month.

The shelter home will be operated by the Social Justice Department on a contract basis.

Hotel Ruchimudra will be serving traditional cuisine using only organic vegetables, fish and meat, and homemade spices. Two of the owners have also previously worked with larger hotels before they came out as transgender.

The initiative is also supported by Mudra Charitable Society – an organisation that works towards the welfare of gender minorities, co-founded by Daya Gayathri, one of the first transgender students at Ernakulam’s famous Maharaja’s College.