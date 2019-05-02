Sheikh Mohamed’s Efforts Against Polio Leaves Bill Gates Impressed

Microsoft Corporation co-founder Bill Gates is highly impressed with the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces to eliminate polio.

“The world’s historic progress to #endpolio would not be possible without the strong commitment of partners like His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and the UAE.” Bill Gates, Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation wrote on Twitter.

It was after the launch of the Polio Endgame Strategy 2019-2023 that Bill Gates made the remarks. The Polio Endgame is to overcome the final hurdles to eradication and move toward sustaining a polio-free future. A pledging event will be hosted this November at the ‘Reaching the Last Mile Forum’ in Abu Dhabi, where leaders across the globe would come together.

The event will be hosted with the support of Sheikh Mohamed, a long-time champion of the polio programme.

The Polio Endgame Strategy 2019-2023 will be discussed at the upcoming 2019 World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 20, 2019.