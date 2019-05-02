Latest NewsIndia

Smriti Irani’s son Zohr scores 91% in CBSE Class 12

May 2, 2019, 04:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

With the list of toppers announced for the class 12 board exam of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Union Minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Zubin Irani boasted her son’s achievement who scored over 90 per cent. She also mentioned that her son scored 94 per cent in economics.

Announcing her son – Zohr – marks, the proud mom took to Twitter and wrote, “Ok saying it out loud— proud of my son Zohr..not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4– 91% .. special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf karna ,today I’m just a gloating Mom.”

Tags

Related Articles

Love failure made Sabzar Ahmad Bhat a dreaded Hizbul terrorist !

May 31, 2017, 06:17 pm IST

Fire breaks out in Mumbai at Technic Plus One building

May 27, 2018, 10:48 pm IST

British Airways to resume flights, union says Indian IT to blame for chaos

May 28, 2017, 09:56 pm IST

NASA postpones sounding Rocket launch

Jun 5, 2017, 06:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close