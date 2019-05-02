This is why PAK PM wants Modi to continue asserts Chidambaram.

The Congress is happy about designating Jaish-e -Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar says the former Union Minister P Chidambaram and wonders Why Pakistan wants Narendra Modi to continue as Prime Minister.

“We are happy that the process has concluded successfully in 2019. But why does the Prime Minister of Pakistan want Mr Modi to continue as Prime Minister of India?” tweeted .

The former Finance miniter’s remarks came a day right after the China lifted its technical hold on the he listing under the UN Security Council resolution 1267 sanctions committee.

Taking credit for the development on Wednesday, the saffron party said it was a “historic success for India in its fight against terrorism”. “This chowkidar has not left any stone unturned in keeping the nation’s standing intact,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a rally in Jaipur.

Masood Azhar was released in 1999 by a BJP government after the hijack of the Indian Airlines aircraft. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 2, 2019