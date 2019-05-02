Latest NewsIndia

Yogi Adityanath Says Imran Khan Sweats in Pakistan When P.M Modi Speaks in India

May 2, 2019
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a political rally at Ambedkar Nagar alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches cause Pakistan P.M Imran Khan to sweat.

“Today when Prime Minister Modi makes a speech anywhere in India, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sweats in AC room of Islamabad. He remains worried as to when the Indian army would enter Pakistan and destroy terrorist camps there. This valour and strength has emerged due to the political willpower of Prime Minister Modi,” said Adityanath.

The UP CM also touched on the various public initiatives of the Modi Govt and said, “Central government has implemented various public friendly initiatives along with developing infrastructure at a rapid pace. In five years 1.5 crore poor have been given houses, 4 crores poor have got free electricity connection and 7 crores poor has been given LPG connection.” he added.

