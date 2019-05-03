Child Rights Body Sends Notice to Priyanka Gandhi. Here is the Reason

Earlier, a video had surfaced in which children were seen shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and using abusive language in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi. Now National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to Congress general secretary for eastern UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the video.

The notice read, “A video in which it is seen that children are being involved in campaigning and can be seen shouting slogans using derogatory remarks and abusive language in your presence.”

It also underlined that the Bombay High Court in an order on August 4, 2014, said that children should not be included in election campaigns.

Priyanka Gandhi in three days will have to provide details like names and addresses of these children, places where the incident took place and how the children reached there.