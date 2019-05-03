KeralaLatest News

CPI(M) Presents Video Evidence For Muslim League’s Fake Voting But Commits this Huge Blunder

May 3, 2019, 10:14 am IST
MLA Shamsudeen(on the Left) and V.P.P musthafa

It is widely assumed that electoral malpractices do take place in elections in India, but unlike never before the news of such practices are coming out this time. CPI(M), after being on the defensive, following the video evidence of their workers doing fake votes came out, has been desperately trying to regain some of the lost ground. They did so by throwing allegations of fake voting by Muslim league but hasn’t worked as well as they wanted.

While there were no allegations raised against the originality of the video that showed CPI(M) workers doing fake voting, the video that the CPI(M) promoted had some blunders in it. In a channel discussion yesterday, Muslim League MLA N Shamsudeen said that in the visuals released by CPI(M), the party symbol of a hammer, sickle and star can be seen in the background. He said that the visuals were edited and manipulated in CPI(M)s office.

V.P.P Mustafa, the CPI(M) representative in the discussion did not give a clear answer as to from where they acquired the visuals.

As per the law, no such symbols or signs that supports any political party can be displayed anywhere around the polling booth.

