Latest NewsEntertainment

Fire at Chiranjeevi’s farmhouse, film sets damaged

May 3, 2019, 11:41 am IST
Less than a minute

A fire broke out in the farmhouse of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday, damaging part of a film set, police said. The incident occurred near the Gandipet lake. Residents of the area, who noticed the smoke at the farmhouse, alerted the police.

There was nobody on the sets of the film “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy” at the time of the accident. A part of it was damaged in the fire, police said. “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy” is a historical war film based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Being made in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, it stars Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanathara, Tamannah and others. The movie is being produced by Chiranjeevi’s son and popular actor Ram Charan and directed by Surender Reddy.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Chenganoor proves BJP as an irresistible force in Kerala: K.Surendran

May 31, 2018, 03:49 pm IST

Petrol and diesel to cost more from today

May 1, 2019, 02:21 pm IST

“Grand Masti’ actor expresses her happiness on Instagram through these bikini photographs

Apr 23, 2019, 09:55 pm IST

‘Jihadi bride’ who married and gave birth under Islamic State arrested with baby at airport

Jan 21, 2018, 08:08 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close