Huawei to Come up With 5G 8K TV! Read All About It

Huawei looks like it is going to venture into the premium TV segment with an 8K 5G-enabled model launching as soon as this year. The Chinese tech giant, which makes its own 5G chips, would be a newcomer in the television space.

According to sources familiar with the company’s plans, the set would include a 5G modem to allow it to stream remote content directly without the need for a cable box or fixed-line internet connection, and it could even act as a router for other internet-connected devices in your home.

By integrating 5G, the TV would potentially be able to receive streaming content including high-quality video, games, and virtual reality content, eliminating the need for a set-top box, streaming dongles, and other source devices.

While 8K television broadcasts are still rare, 4K televisions are quickly becoming standard, which means TV makers are looking toward the next big thing.

Several of the world’s leading consumer electronics companies including Samsung, LG, and Sony was showing off 8K TVs at this year’s CES trade show in January, and they could begin to gain traction as a product segment this year.