Sreesanth abused Rahul Dravid in public, says Paddy Upton and this is how Sreesanth responded

India’s former mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton who has been guiding the Rajasthan Royals since 2013 now has made allegations in his new book ” The Barefoot Coach”.

The veteran coach has alleged about S Sreesanth’s little known extraordinary outburst for an IPL game against Mumbai Indians in 2013, Upton, with the wisdom of hindsight, says that he saw signs of a dubious nexus between the former India pacer and two other Rajasthan Royals players — Ajit Chandila and Ankit Chavan — who were arrested for spot-fixing during the 2013 season.

The Rajasthan Royals coach has said that he has been packed and sent home for his poor behavior. He also wrote that Sreesanth has repeated his poor behavior at the team captain Rahul Dravid also said like this could go and f…k ourselves in response for dropping him, now made sense.”

When Sreesanth was contacted he denied the incident and asserted that it never took place

He is such a big liar… I never said anything like that,”