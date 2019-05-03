This is the real age of Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi has now revealed his real age which remained as the biggest mysteries in the World Cricket. His age was asserted in the recently published book. This age was wrongly interpreted when he burst onto the stage with a record-breaking 37-ball ODI century against Sri Lanka in 1996.

“I was just nineteen, and not sixteen like they claim. I was born in 1975. So yes, the authorities stated my age incorrectly,” Afridi has written in the book, titled Game Changer.

Afridi will turn 39 on March 1 this year.

Questions have been raised against Afridi’s real age for a long time even after he announced his retirement.

His recent revelation is very much confusing. He asserts that he is born in 1975 rather than 1980, as per the official records, he would have been 21 at the time of this debut and not 19 as he earlier stated.

Afridi, who definitively retired from international cricket after the 2016 World T20, also slammed former coaches Waqar Younis and Javed Miandad in his book.