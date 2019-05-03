Zakir Naik Spent this Whopping Amount For Crimes. Check this Out

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has been charged with money laundering by Indian prosecutors. Mr Naik, who lives in exile, is accused of acquiring $28m worth of criminal assets, a claim he denies.

This is Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) first direct chargesheet against Zakir Naik on charges of laundering criminal money of Rs 193 crore and allegedly creating illegal real estate assets worth crores in India and abroad.

The agency filed the prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a special court in Mumbai.

Mr Naik, 53, promotes a radical form of Islam on the channel Peace TV. It is banned in India but has an estimated 200 million viewers worldwide.

Broadcasting from Dubai, Peace TV is owned by the Islamic Research Foundation, a group headed by Mr Zaik.