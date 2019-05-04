Latest NewsIndia

 A speeding car killed four

May 4, 2019, 11:49 pm IST
Four persons, including two minors and two women, were killed after a car hit them. The deceased was resting under a tree alongside the Lucknow-Varanasi road. They were killed after being run over by a speeding car. The car also overturned and fell into a ditch.


The accident took place in Mahkani village and the deceased were identified as Mamta Devi (30), Gudhiya Devi (32), Neeraj (5) and Suman (4). The four were rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

The police informed that the driver of the car was taken into custody and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

