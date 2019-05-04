Latest NewsNEWS

“Congress will be winning all the Lok Sabha seats from the state” asserts Sachin Pilot

May 4, 2019, 03:39 pm IST
Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Piolt on Saturday asserted that the BJP had failed to tell people what they have did for them the last five years and also asserted that the congress will win all the 25 LokSabha seats from the state in the ongoing polls.

Poll campaigns should be run on the issues of governance, investment etc. The Congress carried out a positive election campaign, unlike the BJP, which did not show its report card. he said .

He also asserted that no one from BJP is ready to talk about the employment issue which according to him is the core issue.

No leader of the BJP is ready to talk about jobs, which is the core issue,” the Rajasthan deputy chief minister told media.

There is a wave in favor of the Congress and we are going to accomplish our target of ‘Mission 25’ (winning all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan),” he added.

