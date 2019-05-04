“I apologised to Supreme Court, not PM Modi”,says Rahul Gandhi on ‘chowkidar chor hai’ slogan

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday he will stand by his “Chowkidar Chor Hai” jibe as it is a reality and continue using the slogan again Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi said during a press conference in New Delhi that he apologised to the Supreme Court as he felt he had made a mistake.

“There is a process is going on in the Supreme Court and I made a comment attributed to SC so I apologised. I did not apologise to the BJP or Modi ji. ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ will remain our slogan,” he said.

As he launched another attack on the Prime Minister, he took on the issues of unemployment and agrarian crisis and criticised Modi for “insulting” India’s armed forces.

Rahul Gandhi said that it is clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is losing in the Lok Sabha election 2019 and is conducting a “panicky campaign”.

“More than half of the elections are over and there is clear cut feeling that Modiji is losing … Our general assessment is clearly saying that BJP is losing the elections,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“The reality is that Modiji is losing the elections and it’s visible on his face,” he said.

The main issues facing the country, he said, were unemployment and the crisis facing the farmers of the country but the Prime Minister said nothing about the concerns of the common people.

“The biggest issue right now is unemployment and the way Modi ji has destroyed the economy. The country is asking that Modi ji you promised us two crore jobs, what about that? He doesn’t speak a word on jobs or farmers as he has nothing to say,” Rahul Gandhi said.