Saritha S Nair is getting ready to contest against Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.

Saritha who is an independent candidate is contesting under the symbol of green chilli. Saritha has filed the nomination from her Thiruvananthapuram Malayinkeezhu Vilavoorkkal house address.

In Wayanad also Saritha had filed the nomination against Rahul Gandhi. But her application was rejected as she failed to submit some details regarding cases pending against her.