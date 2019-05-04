Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Nayanthara and Vighnesh Shivan to get engaged this year

May 4, 2019, 09:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivan will get engaged in the next couple of months. Coming to the marriage part, they are expected to take the wedding vows early next year. Earlier, there were speculations of their engagement after Nayan had referred Vignesh as her fiancé at an event.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are in a relationship since 2015. They came to know about each other after joining hands for the former’s directorial film, ‘Naanum Rowdydhaan’ in which she was the heroine. Reportedly, they were friends initially and gradually it blossomed into love.

