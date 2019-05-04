” Never seen any leader lie and deceive like Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, former CM of Karnataka challenges Modi for a debate

Former Karanatak Cheif Minister nad senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has come forward with severe criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA government. He even challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open debate on the last five-year rule of NDA government.

He said that ‘from 2013 to 2018 he was the Cheif Minister of Karnataka, and Modi was the Prime Minister of India’. ” Are you have guts to participate in a discussion on what had done for the country”, he challenged Modi.

BJP has done nothing for the country in the last five year. Now they seek a vote in the name of Narendra Modi, the veteran Congress leader said. ” I have never seen before any leader lie and deceive like Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, he added.