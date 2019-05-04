Starvation Death: 2-year-old girl dies after eating mud for food

A two-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh, died after she ate mud due to extreme starvation. The tragic incident occurred last Sunday. Vennela, the girl child was living with her aunt and uncle. It is reported that her aunt had not fed her because of her alcohol addiction.

Nagamani and her husband Mahesh, both daily wage labourers, also lost a son six months ago due to the same reason. She had moved to Kadiri in Andhra Pradesh around 10 years ago with her husband, mother, their five children and her niece Vennela.

Nagamani, her husband and mother are alcoholics and fail to feed the children on a daily basis. Nagamani’s three-year-old son had also died after eating mud due to severe hunger. The bodies of both the children have been buried very close to the family’s makeshift home in Kadiri. The family also lost another child one year ago due to ill-health and malnutrition.

The three remaining children in the family have been shifted to a local Anganwadi centre where they are being taken care of. Nagamani and her mother have been taken to a de-addiction centre and after their treatment, they will face the criminal charges revolving around the deaths of the two children.