Surgical Strike Row : “Army not Narendra Modi’s personal property” ,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “video game” jibe at Congress party’s multiple surgical strikes claim during UPA and Atal Bihari Vajpayee governments. Adressing a press conference in national capital, Rahul Gandhi said, “The Army,Air Force or Navy are not personal properties of Narendra Modi ji like he thinks. When he says that surgical strikes during UPA were done in video games then he is not insulting Congress but the Army.”

Accuding the prime minister of destroying jobs and the country’s agriculture sector, the Congress president said that Modi was diverting the election focus from real issues as he has sensed that the BJP is losing the elections.

“Half of the elections are over and it is clear that Narendra Modi is losing the elections. Farmers, jobs, corruption and hijacking of institutions are the reall issues and that is why the BJP is losing the elections,” he said.

The Congress chief said that Narendra Modi government destroyed the economy of the country and the prime minister don’t utter a single word on jobs and farmers as he has nothing to say about these issues.

“The biggest issue right now is unemployment and the way Modi ji has destroyed the economy. Country is asking that Modi ji you promised us 2 crore jobs, what about that? He doesn’t speak a word on jobs or farmers as he has nothing to say,” the Gandhi scion said.

Reacting to the controversy over his ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ jab at Narendra Modi, the Congress president said that he apologised to the top court for wrong atribution of the his remarks but not to the prime minister and the BJP.

“Process is going on in Supreme Court and I made a comment attributed to SC so I apologized. I did not apologize to BJP or Modi ji. ‘Chowkidar Chor hai’ will remain our slogan,” he said.