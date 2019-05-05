Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Congress MLA who defected to TRS gets greeted with stones, slippers

Banothu Haripriya Naik, a lawmaker in Telangana, who recently defected from the Indian National Congress (INC) to join the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, faced the anger of her former party’s supporters who attacked her with chappals (Slippers) and stones on Saturday when she entered the village to campaign for a TRS candidate in the local elections.

Naik, who represents Yellandu assembly seat in Khammam district, visited Govindrala village on Saturday morning to campaign for TRS candidate Lakhavarthu Sunitha, who is contesting for Mandal Parishad territorial constituency member, reported Hindustan Times. According to reports, when she entered the village in an open-top vehicle, the villagers, mostly Congress supporters, shouted at Naik and asked her to go back.

The villagers were also heckling of the leader and questioned her how she dared to enter the village after betraying them by joining TRS. “We toiled day and night in the assembly elections held in December to get Haripriya elected braving tough fight with the TRS. But within a couple of months becoming the MLA, she joined the TRS betraying our faith,” an angry Congress worker told local reporters, quoted Hindustan Times.