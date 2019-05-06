A Video of a Cobra laying eggs in the middle of a street goes viral: Video

A video of a deadly cobra laying eggs in the middle of the street has been viral in the social media.

Recently the people of a small town named Maddur in Karnataka were shocked when they saw a cobra laying eggs in the middle of a busy street. The cobra gave about 14 eggs. A video of the incidence was shared on social media and the rare sight is going viral.

A teacher found the Cobra inside his house and he took it out. He called a snake expert to help out. But before the snake catcher could arrive for rescue, the cobra slithered into the street and started laying eggs. The rescuer on arriving took the eggs with him and said he would release them safely after hatching. He also rescued the snake and released it in a nearby forest. The entire incident of snake laying eggs onto the road was caught on video.

See Video: