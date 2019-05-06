Latest NewsIndia

A Video of a Cobra laying eggs in the middle of a street goes viral: Video

May 6, 2019, 09:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

A video of a deadly cobra laying eggs in the middle of the street has been viral in the social media.

Recently the people of a small town named Maddur in Karnataka were shocked when they saw a cobra laying eggs in the middle of a busy street. The cobra gave about 14 eggs. A video of the incidence was shared on social media and the rare sight is going viral.

A teacher found the Cobra inside his house and he took it out. He called a snake expert to help out. But before the snake catcher could arrive for rescue, the cobra slithered into the street and started laying eggs. The rescuer on arriving took the eggs with him and said he would release them safely after hatching. He also rescued the snake and released it in a nearby forest. The entire incident of snake laying eggs onto the road was caught on video.

See Video:

Tags

Related Articles

celebrity kids transformation

Most Shocking Bollywood Celebrity Kids Transformations

Feb 25, 2018, 11:29 am IST

Former IAS Officer Aparajita Sarangi Joins BJP

Nov 27, 2018, 03:29 pm IST

MS Dhoni Trolled For his Low Scoring Rate, But Guess What the Bowler Who took his Wicket Said

Jan 13, 2019, 06:28 am IST

This is the Actress Who Wanted Dileep Back in AMMA

Jun 25, 2018, 11:27 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close