Commodity Market: Gold price goes up

In the commodity market, the price of gold rose by Rs 75 to Rs. 32,720 per 10 grams. In Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity advanced by Rs. 75 each to Rs. 32,720 and Rs. 32,550 per 10 grams, respectively. Sovereign gold held steady at Rs. 26,400 per eight grams.

Silver ready dropped by Rs. 70 to Rs. 38,130 per kg and weekly-based delivery surged by Rs. 313 to Rs. 37,290 per kg. Silver coins were in demand and traded higher by Rs. 1,000 at Rs. 79,000 for buying and Rs. 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces, respectively.