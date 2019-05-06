Former Pak Cricketer Shahid Afridi Says He Doesn’t Want his Daughters to Play Cricket. Here is Why

Shahid Afridi was one of the best all-rounders Pakistan had ever produced. Starting his career as a batting all-rounder, Afridi’s batting abilities diminished as time passed by but he made it up with his leg break bowling. He has been in the news a lot after his retirement, especially for his comments about Kashmir. Now in yet another controversial statement, Afridi has said that he doesn’t want his daughters to take up cricket as their professional careers.

Afridi has four daughters- Aqsa, Asmara, Ansha and Ajwa- and Shahid said his children are allowed to play any sport of their choice, but not cricket due to some ‘social and religious reasons’ and their mother, Nadia Afridi, also agree to the same.

“Ajwa and Asmara are the youngest and love to play dress-up. They have my permission to play any sport, as long as they’re indoors. Cricket? No, not for my girls. They have permission to play all the indoor games they want, but my daughters are not going to be competing in public sporting activities.

It’s for social and religious reasons that I’ve made this decision and their mother agrees with me. The feminists can say what they want; as a conservative Pakistani father, I’ve made my decision,” Afridi said.