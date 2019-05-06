CinemaNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Know real from reel: Abhay shares his photo shopped and real pics

May 6, 2019, 03:42 pm IST
Actor Abhay Deol on Monday shared a collage of his photoshopped and real pictures on Instagram. He wrote, “On the right – the real deal. On the left – the photoshopped fantasy. God bless technology but know the real from the reel!” Commenting on the picture, a user wrote, “Real looks so much better than photoshop version.”

The two photos have Abhay Deol but one is photoshopped and gives the star a younger appearance whereas the other photo is possibly a selfie that shows his salt and pepper bread and natural lines on his face.

