Man, prostitute assault each other over money in taxi

A Dubai court has charged a man and a prostitute on Sunday. The man and the women who earn money as a sex worker fought over money in a Dubai taxi. And the man assaulted her and stole her cash and mobile phones. Both have dropped charges against each other. The incident was reported on January 9 this year at Bur Dubai police station.

The 25-year-old Saudi man has been accused at the Court of First Instance of stealing the 21-year-old Moroccan woman’s mobile phones and Dh500 after physically assaulting her. The woman has been charged with working in prostitution.

A medical report, the woman got from a hospital, showed she sustained shoulder scratches, chest and thigh pain as well as a bruise on her forehead.

A surveillance camera installed inside the cab captured the two accused riding together, talking, assaulting each other and then the man stealing from the woman. CCTV footage taken from the hotel where the pair were partying at a nightclub was also used in the case.

Several messages sent on WhatsApp by her to the man showed their prior agreement to have sex for different amounts of money.

The trial has been adjourned to May 19.